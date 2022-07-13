'Tyrannical': AAP slams MCD for hike in property tax rates
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday attacked the BJP-ruled MCD for hiking the property tax rates calling the move as tyrannical and unjustified on the citizens of the Capital. As per senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi, the tax hike is nothing but a new scheme for the BJP to loot money from honest citizens.
She said, "Over the last 7 years there has been increasing amounts of money given to MCD as grants and loans, but still Delhi is dirty, as money is pocketed by BJP. Aam Aadmi Party strongly opposes any attempt to increase property tax in Delhi."
She further added, "People have forgotten the real full form of the MCD and they now know it as 'Most Corrupt Department.' People in every corner of Delhi are aware that the moment the first brick of their house will be laid, the BJP Councillors and leaders will lunge at the opportunity to grab money from them. Every Delhiite knows the BJP has left the MCD bankrupt in the past 15 years to fill its own pockets. Their councillors are now riding in large cars instead of small ones, and their houses have turned into big mansions. But when it comes to paying the salary of janitors, teachers, doctors and nurses, then the BJP ruled MCD says that it has no money to pay them."
Criticising the move, senior AAP leader and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "When all the three MCDs were unified, people of Delhi were conned by the BJP by making them believe that funds will be brought from the Union Government. But yesterday, a Press Release was issued from the Office of Lieutenant Governor which makes it abundantly clear that this money will come from hard-earned money of the people of Delhi themselves".
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Retail inflation eases to 7.01% in June; IIP rises 19.6% in May12 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Mamata bats for peace in Hills, announces slew of dev projects12 July 2022 7:27 PM GMT
About 2.41 lakh take booster shots in the past five days12 July 2022 7:26 PM GMT
Bengal logs 2,659 fresh cases; positivity rate dips to 18.46%12 July 2022 7:24 PM GMT
'Daily cases won't touch highest infection rate seen during 1st wave'12 July 2022 7:24 PM GMT