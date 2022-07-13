'Tyrannical': AAP slams MCD for hike in property tax rates

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday attacked the BJP-ruled MCD for hiking the property tax rates calling the move as tyrannical and unjustified on the citizens of the Capital. As per senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi, the tax hike is nothing but a new scheme for the BJP to loot money from honest citizens.



She said, "Over the last 7 years there has been increasing amounts of money given to MCD as grants and loans, but still Delhi is dirty, as money is pocketed by BJP. Aam Aadmi Party strongly opposes any attempt to increase property tax in Delhi."

She further added, "People have forgotten the real full form of the MCD and they now know it as 'Most Corrupt Department.' People in every corner of Delhi are aware that the moment the first brick of their house will be laid, the BJP Councillors and leaders will lunge at the opportunity to grab money from them. Every Delhiite knows the BJP has left the MCD bankrupt in the past 15 years to fill its own pockets. Their councillors are now riding in large cars instead of small ones, and their houses have turned into big mansions. But when it comes to paying the salary of janitors, teachers, doctors and nurses, then the BJP ruled MCD says that it has no money to pay them."

Criticising the move, senior AAP leader and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "When all the three MCDs were unified, people of Delhi were conned by the BJP by making them believe that funds will be brought from the Union Government. But yesterday, a Press Release was issued from the Office of Lieutenant Governor which makes it abundantly clear that this money will come from hard-earned money of the people of Delhi themselves".