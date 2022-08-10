Tyagi kept changing locations, mobiles to evade arrest: Police

noida: Absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was wanted for abusing and pushing a women at a high-rise residential society in Noida, has been arrested by the Noida police from Meerut on Tuesday morning. Police said that Tyagi had been changing locations and mobile phones since Friday in order to evade arrest.



On Tuesday morning, Tyagi was arrested while he was fleeing in a car near Meerut along with his three accomplices. As per police, the other three accused have been identified as Rahul, a resident of Hapur, Nakul Tyagi from Baghpat and Sanjay from Faridabad.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh, said that police took suo moto cognisance of the incident after a video of him assaulting and hurling expletives at the woman went viral on social media.

"Eight teams were formed to investigate and take appropriate actions into the case led by Additional DCP Ankita Sharma. On the basis of a complaint filed by the woman involved, a case was registered, and during investigation, it came to light that the accused is a person of arrogant and criminal mindset," Singh said.

"Further investigations revealed that in order to create fear among people, he ran a gang along with his accomplice Rahul and committed criminal activities. He had also applied monograms of Uttar Pradesh government, MLA and other VIP symbols on his vehicles and also had VIP number plates on them which he used to buy for over laks of rupees in auction. He also carried licensed arms with him," Singh added.

The officer further said that police had started action under Gangster Act as well and a case was registered against him and Rahul. Police later declared a bounty of Rs 25,000 on Tyagi and formed 12 teams to nab him.

"Police teams were working day and night to track him down and he was traced between Haridwar and Rishikesh. Before police could reach his location, he would leave the place and kept changing his locations and mobile phones. Police received a tip-off that he would be travelling via Delhi-Meerut Expressway to surrender in the court. He was arrested from near Partapur Loop Meerut bypass around 10.30 am," the Commissioner informed.

Police commissioner Singh also informed that Tyagi has an MLA sticker on one of his vehicles he said was given to him by his old political colleague Swami Prasad Maurya. He told police that his driver had painted the UP government emblem on the car number's plate. "We are verifying claims and probe is underway." Singh added.

The senior cop said that an award of Rs 1 lakh has been given by Director General of Police and Rs 2 lakh by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to the team which made the arrest. Five cars belonging to Tyagi have been seized.

On Tuesday evening, Tyagi was produced before remand magistrate Pradeep Kushwaha as the local court in Surajpur was closed on occasion of Muharram, according to a police official.

The remand magistrate sent him to 14-day judicial custody, the official added.

The official said police did not apply for the custody of Tyagi, who has been booked under the stringent Gangsters Act, among several other charges including assault, criminal intimidation and cheating.