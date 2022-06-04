Two youths thrashed on suspicion of theft
ghaziabad: Two youths were allegedly thrashed by a group of people after they were suspected to be thieves in Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad. Five videos of incident went viral on social media in which five-six men are seen beating the two, alleging theft.
According to police, the incident took place on May 31 in Tila More area of Sahibabad. Police said they got to know about the incident through social media and have received a complaint from the victim's brother.
In the video, the group of men kicked, punched and even shoved a glass bottle in the anus of one of victims as well. Looking at the video, it can be speculated that it has been made in some room and the victims were held captive and beaten up for hours.
Circle Officer of Sahibabad, Anshu Jain, said that police have arrested an accused while they are trying to identify the other culprits. "During investigations, it was revealed that both the victims are truck drivers and work in Tila More area," Jain said. One of the accused was identified as Asif, a native of Baghpat and he had been arrested by police.
