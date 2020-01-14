Two V-Cs but different approach

New Delhi: The top two universities in the city had a different scene on Monday. In Jamia Millia University, after the students protested outside the V-C's office, Najma Akhtar (V-C), interacted with the students regarding their issues. But on the other hand, the protesting students at JNU are yet to interact with their V-C Mamidala Jagadesh



Kumar.

On January 5, JNU witnessed brutal violence in which more than 35 students were injured. Even after such a ghastly incident inside one of the premier universities in the country, Jagadesh Kumar is still avoiding the protesting students.

There was no dialogue between the students and the JNU V-C.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has claimed that the V-C did not interacted with them since January 5, when masked goons brutally attacked the students inside the campus.

"The VC is happy to meet students from the organizations he empowered to attack his campus. When will he meet the elected student representatives chosen by the student body?," JNU student union tweeted on January 10.

The JNUSU has demanded the resignation of VC. JNUSU, in a statement, has called V-C M Jagadesh Kumar a "mobster who perpetuates violence in the university".

JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh had said the students and faculty will not relent till Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar is sacked. Meanwhile, in South East Delhi, hundreds of students from Jamia Millia University protested outside the V-C's office on Monday demanding FIR against Delhi Police for the December 15, 2019 incident of police brutality in the university library. They also demanded rescheduling of exams and security for students.

Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, Najma Akhtar, came out from her office and interacted with the

students.

She told them that they will reschedule the exams, will discuss with deans and make a new schedule.

Security has been doubled in the campus after the incident.