Two separate road accidents claim nine lives in Gurugram

Gurugram : In a terrible start to their days, families of nine people in the city mourned the loss of their loved ones as two separate road accidents in Gurugram on Thursday claimed their lives.

The first accident took place on the Golf Course Road near Arjun Marg, when around 12 am a speeding Skoda, being driven by a drunk man, lost control and rammed into two motorcycles - killing four people on them.

The victims have been identified as restaurant workers - Govind, Gopal, Jeetendra Mandal and Rajnish Mandal - all of whom lived together in a rented flat - where they were returning after their day's work, when they were mowed down.

The Gurugram Police have said that they have arrested the driver of the Skoda in this case, identified as one Harsh, who lives in Sector-28.

Around the same time as this, another accident near Bilaspur claimed the lives of five people when a Maruti Celerio collided with a heavy goods vehicle, resulting in the death of everyone in the car.

The deceased have been identified as Chandra Mohan, Ashish, Bharat, Praveen and Ravinder. All five were employees in a logistics company in Manesar and were on their way to celebrate Chandra Mohan's birthday. According to his relatives, the last time they had a word with him was at around 10:00 pm. All of the deceased were aged between 25 and 32.

The vehicle in which the five were travelling was completely mangled and the law enforcement officials had to use cutters to take out the body.

Man run over by train

Meanwhile, in yet another mishap, an unidentified man was run over by a train near a railway station around the Bajghera area. The speeding train ended up cutting the man's body up, making it all the more difficult for the Railway Police to identify him. They are now trying to identify the body based on a tattoo on the hand.



