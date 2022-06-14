Two NHAI officials held by CBI in bribery case

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday arrested a total of five accused, including two government officials in connection with the alleged irregularities in the NHAI road projects in Assam. The accused include an accounts officer and junior accounts officer, both of regional office, NHAI, Dispur, Guwahati (Assam) and three employees, including the Executive Director of a private company based at Gurugram (Haryana) — GR Infraprojects —in an alleged bribery of



Rs 4 lakh.

A case was registered, CBI's official statement added. "The case relates to the allegations of extending favours to the said company by the public servants for processing and clearance of bills, the release of bank guarantees etc. instead of illegal gratifications.

It was further alleged that the said company had executed a contract of road widening in Meghalaya in 2018 for which a discharge certificate was to be issued by NHAI after completion of four years of mandatory maintenance on March 3, 2022," the statement mentioned.