Two nabbed in double murder case

new delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday said they arrested two people involved in a double murder case in South Delhi's Mehrauli area. Police said that the killing was the result of personal enmity and identified the accused as Vipin Balyan (38) and Satender (44).

Police said that on July 15, they received a PCR call regarding a person being shot in Freedom Fighter Colony. Later the injured, identified as Abdul Ali, was declared dead. Meanwhile, through drone surveillance of the area, cops found another body, identified as Sanjay.

Officials here said that both the deceased were co-accused in an attempt to murder case and one of the accused had been released from jail. A group of six including the deceased and accused had gathered for a "parole party" in the woods and two of them were killed as a result of personal enmity.

During the probe, two men were arrested and Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said Vipin Balyan had tried to mislead the police team by stating wrong facts but due to consistent questioning, he broke down and disclosed details about the events that led to the killings which led police to suspect Satender, who was also apprehended.