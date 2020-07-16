Two murders leave a trail of blood in national Capital

new delhi: A 23-year-old woman constable of Delhi Police was found dead at her rented accommodation in southwest Delhi's Palam village on Wednesday, police said. Investigators suspect that someone known to the victim might have killed her.

Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) said that they have registered a murder case in this regard. The deceased lived at an rented accommodation while her parents stayed in Haryana's Rewari district and joined the Delhi Police in 2018 and was currently posted with the 3rd Battalion of Delhi Armed Police. She was deployed at the Tihar Jail as a Daily Diary entry writer in the office of the duty officer, police said.

On reaching the spot, the body of a woman with ligature marks was found lying on the bed. The spot was also inspected by the crime team. The woman worked in the 1 pm to 7 pm shift at Tihar Jail. She reported to duty on Tuesday and left for home after completing her shift at 7 pm. Efforts are on to nab the culprit, police said, adding that the cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem.

It was not the first case where a woman constable was found dead. In May, a 33-year-old policewoman was allegedly killed by her husband and her body was found from inside a car in South Delhi's Lodhi Colony.

The woman constable was posted in Outer-North district of the Delhi Police, while her husband was deployed with the Special Cell unit of the force.

