Two MP based drug peddlers arrested in Delhi; heroin worth Rs 21 crore seized

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police busted an inter-state narcotic drug cartel and arrested two Madhya Pradesh based drug peddlers and recovered 4.2 kg heroin worth Rs 21 crore from their possession, Delhi police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Trilok Chand (51), a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district and Lal Chand (29), a resident of Rajasthan's Kota district.



The duo indulged in supply of heroin in Delhi-NCR and other states for many years, a senior police official said. DCP, Special Cell, Jasmeet Singh said on August 28, specific information was received to Special Cell that Trilok and Lal would come to the bus stop near ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi. "Based on the information, a police team of Special Cell led by Inspector Sanjeev Kumar and Ranjeet Singh under supervision of ACP Attar Singh laid a trap near the bus stop and apprehended the duo. Around 4.2 kg of heroin was recovered from Trilok Chand and 200 gms from Lal Chand. Later, a case under the appropriate sections of NDPS act was registered," DCP said. "During the interrogation, both revealed that they have been indulging in drugs supply in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, UP by procuring heroin from Madhya Pradesh.

They further disclosed that the recovered heroin was to be delivered to two people, one in Delhi and another in Karnal, Haryana. Trilok Chand is the kingpin of this narcotic cartel. Lal Chand is his carrier and he supplies heroin in various states as per directions of Trilok Chand. Both have disclosed that members of their cartel have already supplied more than 100 kg heroin in Delhi for the last two years," said DCP, Special Cell Jasmeet Singh.