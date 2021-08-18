Two more Korean companies buy land for plants in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: With two more Korean companies buying lands in Greater Noida, a total of five companies from Korea, mostly manufacturing mobile and accessories, are ready to set up their plant in the city creating job opportunities for over 8,700 youths and bringing investment of around Rs 1,154 crore.



As per officials, the two Korean companies that were allotted land on Tuesday are DreamTech India and Stereon India that have together bought around 40 acres of land in sector Ecotech-10 of Greater Noida with investment of about Rs 433 crores and job opportunities to over 3,500 people.

"So far, five Korean electronic companies have bought land in Greater Noida and are ready to set up their plants soon. Greater Noida is turning to be a hub of Korean electronics companies while the GNIDA's policy of allotting land within 30 days of the application, under its ease of doing business, is attracting these companies," said Deep Chandra, Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO), GNIDA.

The other three companies that have been allotted land and are already setting up their plant are Samkwang India Electronics Private Limited in sector Ecotech-10, KH Vatec India private limited in Sector Ecotech-VI and Senetec India in Sector Ecotech-I in Extension.

Along with this, the GNIDA is all set to start third skill development center (SDC) in knowledge park-III by the end of this month. Earlier the authority has started two centers in sector Alpha-1 and Mubarakpur village in Surajpur area last month.

On Tuesday, officials inspected the third centre and its preparations. The third SDC will provide training to 210 youths in the telecom segment for handset repair engineering. The course will be free of cost in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and will last for

43 days.

While the GNIDA has planned six such centers to come up in the city, the remaining three are to come up at GNIOT campus at Knowledge park-II for automobile segment, Udhyog Kendra-I and Noida ITI. While training for in electronic segment will be provided at these three centres, together, the six centres will provide training to overall 1,170 youths under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY).