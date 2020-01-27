Two men wanted in over a dozen criminal cases arrested in Delhi

New Delhi: Two absconding men allegedly involved in more than a dozen cases including murder, attempt to murder and under MCOCA have been arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Amit alias Dabangg (25) and Ravi alias Muniya (33), police said, adding, their names figured amongst Delhi's top most wanted criminals.

Amit, alleged to be a sharpshooter of Tillu Tajpuria gang, was absconding in a case of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for over two years while Ravi, wanted in murder cases in Delhi and Haryana, belongs to the Sunil Rathi and Neeraj Bawania syndicate, police said.

A reward of Rs two lakh was declared on the arrest of Amit while a cumulative reward of Rs one lakh was declared for the arrest of Ravi, they said.

"On Saturday, police received inputs about movements of Amit and Ravi and the two were arrested from different locations in Delhi," said Manishi Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

Amit started working with Tillu Tajpuria in 2012 and had rivalry with Jitender Gogi gang. In 2014, he opened fire upon Gogi near the Rohini court though he escaped with minor injuries.

Ravi, associated with the Sunil Rathi and Neeraj Bawana gang, later joined hands with Amit and indulged in criminal activities, the officer added.