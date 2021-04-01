Two killed as truck rams into two-wheeler in Delhi

New Delhi: Two people were killed and as many injured after a truck hit a two-wheeler and climbed a footpath in the Kashmere Gate area in the early hours of Wednesday. Police have registered a case under relevant sections and the accused driver has been arrested.



Police said on Wednesday at about 6.15 am, the patrolling staff of Kashmere Gate police station noticed an accident on loop road near Yudhister Setu. Police said in the accident, one Eicher make tempo being driven by Ateek Ahmad, a resident of Nehru Vihar, injured three homeless people sleeping on the footpath and one scooty driver identified as Vehram Khan.

As per the official, the tempo was registered in the name of the mother of the driver. There were some plants and saplings in the tempo. The scooty was driven by Vehram Khan."

One unknown homeless person died at the spot. Three injured persons including Vehram Khan were shifted to Trauma Centre. Where Vehram Khan was declared dead. The other two homeless injured are also in serious condition and are unfit for statement," police said adding that the driver of tempo was apprehended at the spot itself and legal action was being taken.

As per official, the accused was coming from Amroha and was going towards Sarai Kale Khan. He was carrying saplings. When asked whether he was drunk, an official said he was not drunk.

"It might be possible that his eyes might have been closed due to sleep but the investigation is on," the official said.

According to police, he left Amroha around 4 am and before coming to Delhi he stopped at two to three places and when he entered Delhi, the incident took place.

In 2018, two persons who were sleeping on the street were crushed to death under the wheel of the car driven by a 23-year-old youth in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden area.