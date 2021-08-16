Two kids die in Noida Sec 121 blaze

Noida: Two minor girls were suffocated to death while three of their family members, including parents, escaped with injuries after a fire broke out at a multi-storey house in Garhi Chowkandhi area near sector 121 of Noida on early Monday morning. Fire department has suspected short circuit to be the spark that triggered the fire.

The fire broke out around 5:30 am on Monday at ground floor of the five-storey building. A couple with three minor children, living at a the ground floor, were trapped inside their house as the fire continued to blaze. Neighbors raised an alarm and called fire department and police while those living inside the house started to evacuate themselves.

While some managed to jump from the first floor, the others living on upper floors came down through the gas pipe line and ropes. A local person said that by the time fire fighters reached the spot, the flames could reach only the first floor but the ground floor was majorly affected in fire. Dinesh Solanki, who lives at ground floor, managed to evacuate himself, his wife and four year old son.

However, Solanki's two daughters identified as Kartika (9) and Rudrakshi (12) could not be rescued in time and they died of suffocation and severe burn injuries. Fire safety officer of Phase-III area in Noida, Naresh Kumar Singh, said that the fire was triggered due to short circuit in main switch board and the flames spread further.

"An outer of split air conditioner caught fire through which the fire entered inside the house. Goods and other valuables kept on the ground floor was completely charred in fire while two minor girls also died in the tragic incident. The injured were rescued and admitted to a private hospital and they are undergoing treatment," said Singh.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said that they have not received any complaint into the matter so far.