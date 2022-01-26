Two kids die as concrete slab collapses on them in Gr Noida

Noida: In a tragic incident, two children have died while one other has been injured when a concrete slab covering the drain collapsed over them in sector Mu of Greater Noida on Tuesday. The trio victims were trying to pull out iron reinforcement bars from the slab but it collapsed and the children got buried underneath.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Nitesh and Akhil aged 11 year and 13 year respectively while the boy who survived in the incident is Akhilesh, all residents of village Ghodi in Greater Noida. The concrete slabs had been put over a large drain flowing in sector Mu along the roadside. After entering into the drain, the three children were taking out the bars but the concrete slab collapsed over them, said police.