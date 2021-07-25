Two, including juvenile, held for robbing TMC MLA's wife

New Delhi: Two persons including a juvenile, were apprehended for robbing TMC MLA Vivek Gupta's wife near the Mool Chand flyover, the police said on Saturday. Both are the members of Thak Thak gang.

Police said on July 23, the wife of TMC MLA reported that someone has stolen the purse of the victim from her car.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Thakur said all-out efforts were made by the team and CCTV cameras near the place of the incident and towards all escape routes were checked and local information was gathered. Based on secret information, two boys on the black colour motorcycle were spotted near Mahila Mangal at Dakshinpuri," DCP said.

Staff chased these two boys and caught them. One of the accused persons aged 24 years whereas the juvenile was 12 years old. A bag containing Rs. 1.40 lakh cash, one gold coin, imported handbags, credit card, debit card, DL and other IDs was recovered. They disclosed that they have stolen this bag from a car near the Mool Chand flyover.