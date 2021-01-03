Two illegal hookah bars busted in North Rohini and Prashant Vihar, 65 arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday busted two hookah bars running illegally in the area of North Rohini and Prashant Vihar. About 65 people including owners, managers running those illegal joints, were arrested. Minors were also found in one of the bars.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) PK Mishra said the team conducted a raid at the shop at RG Complex in Rohini Sector-9 where an illegal hookah bar with the name of Uptown Cafe was found operational and total 22 people were found dancing and smoking hookah, blatantly violating the Covid-19 norms.

"Besides this, there were four people who were serving hookahs to customers also got arrested. The owner of the hookah bar was identified as Sahil (23). In another case, on January 2, special staff team conducted a raid at Mud House restaurant and lounge in Rohini Sector 8 where an illegal hookah bar was found operational and 32 people were found inside smoking

hookah.

Besides this, six persons who were serving the hookah to customers also got arrested. "Out of 32 persons, 20 were boys and 12 were girls and three minors were among them. Legal action was initiated against three owners of the hookah bar identified as Amit Dhankar, Sanjay Aggarwal and Pardeep Singhal," DCP said.