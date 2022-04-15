Two held with half a kilo of Heroin

New Delhi: Delhi Police confirmed the arrest of two drug traffickers on Friday, where they claimed that "On receipt of secret information, a team of Narcotics Cell OND has arrested two drug traffickers with 1/2 Kg Heroin (a commercial quantity worth Rs 1.5 Crore in International Market).



The arrested persons are identified as 26-year-old Aamna, a resident of Narela, and 22-year-old Ravi, also a resident of Narela of Delhi. Out of the total recovery, 100 gm Heroin was recovered from Ravi and 400 gm Heroin was recovered from the possession of Aamna, police confirmed.

During the house search of accused Aamna, packing material (Electronic Weighing Machine, Different size polythene pouches) were also recovered. Cops claimed that she is the main trafficker of Narela and the co-accused, Ravi used to assist her as her carrier.

"Ajmera aka Kabri ( Elder sister of Aamna) was also arrested previously by Narcotics Cell OND, in 2020, in an NDPS case, who is still in JC," an official statement said. Police further said that accused Aamna used to procure heroin from Pramod Yadav aka Moola, a resident of Saroop Nagar, who was arrested by SPL Staff OND in November 2021, during an encounter. After the arrest of Pramod, Aamna started receiving heroin from one Imran. A case on April 14 u/s 21/29 NDPS Act has been registered at Narela police station, police said. Further investigation is in progress.