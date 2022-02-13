Two held in snatching case in Anand Vihar

New Delhi: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly snatching the bag of a woman in Anand Vihar that led her to fall off a moving e-rickshaw in the Anand Vihar area and injure her head severely, police said on Saturday. The police scanned CCTV footage and spotted the accused, Manish (41) and Mohit Gupta (34), both residents of Patparganj. It was noticed that the duo travelled in a motorbike and usually took the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to travel to different areas.

On Friday, the Delhi Police laid a trap on Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Akshardham Temple. On spotting the motorbike approaching from the Akshardham side a team of police officials chased the two-wheeler, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

Another team erected barricades on the road and blocked the traffic. Upon noticing the road blocked, the accused took a U-turn on the wrong side and started moving towards the Yamuna River Bridge, the police official said. The police hit the bike with a car and nabbed the accused, he said. According to officials, the woman who was injured in the head during the snatching bid on February 7 suffered a brain haemorrhage and was in a critical condition.

Following the incident near the Cross River Mall, the woman was rushed to Hedgewar Hospital and later shifted to Max Hospital in Patparganj.