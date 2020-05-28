Two held for snatching, wanted money to splurge on girlfriends

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday said that they have arrested two persons who were committing the crime in order to earn quick money to spend on their girlfriends. Police have arrested these accused from Bindapur area of Dwarka district.

"On May 18, one Roshan reported to police that he was going to his residence on foot via Gurudwara Road in Mohan Garden. When he reached near Shiv Shakti Store, Gurdwara Road, suddenly two youth came from behind and snatched his mobile," police said.

The team of Mohan Garden police station started their investigation and arrested the duo from Bindapur area. Both the accused were identified as Neeraj (22) and Saddam (22)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that During the duo confessed to have committed various snatching and theft in the area of Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka and Bindapur.

"It was further disclosed that due to lockdown, they could not dispose off the snatched mobile phones. 21 mobile phones and one tab including the snatched mobile phone of the victim have been recovered at their instance," he said.

Police said that both the accused persons are habitual drinkers and drug addicts."They also disclosed to have 2-3 girlfriends, hence they were always in need of money to fulfil the desires of their girlfriends. They were badly hit by lockdown as they were not able to dispose of or pass off the mobiles, tabs snatched by them. They were hoping to dispose of off the mobiles tabs after lockdown is lifted," an official said adding that they were planning to snatch few high-end mobiles to make their collection 'good'.

Girlfriends were also taunting as during the lockdown they were not able to take their girlfriends to joy rides. They were also trying to collect some money to plan a tour in future.