Two held for Rs 2.5 cr theft

New Delhi: Two persons were arrested in a 2015 case involving alleged misappropriation of Rs 2.9 crores of a private company, the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police said on Tuesday.



The Director of one 'Silver Jubilee Tradeaxim Pvt.Ltd', in a complaint, said that one Amit Pal joined the company in 2011 and was appointed as the Director and was made an authorised signatory of the company accounts. However, on April 1 in 2015, he resigned from directorship but continued working as an employee.

"On April 18, the complainant alleged that Pal fraudulently transferred Rs 2.9 crores from the company's account to one 'Nirmal Rice Enterprises' owned by his brother one Neeraj Kumar. After noticing the transaction, the complainant withheld the amount by requesting bank authorities. The Director also alleged Pal stole the company's motorcycle," O.P Mishra, Joint CP, EOW, said.

During investigations, it was found that Pal, having knowledge about the complainant company's internal workings, had easy access to their bank accounts.

The stolen amount was later recovered and returned to the complainant company on court orders while the accused were absconding at the time.