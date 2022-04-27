Two held for promoting communal disharmony

new delhi: Two men were arrested for allegedly trying to promote communal disharmony in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police said on Tuesday.

A call was received on Sunday night regarding a group of people in Khajuri Khas making communally provocative statements and talking about riots in Delhi, a senior police officer said.

"Police rushed to the spot at street number 13, F-Block, Khajuri Khas and controlled the situation," the officer said.

According to complainant Sonu Kumar, he was out for a walk with his friend Nirdesh and when the duo reached street number 13, Aman, Jeeshan and Sameer allegedly threatened and intimidated them, the officer said.