Two held for murder of shoe store owner

New Delhi: Two house painters were arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 58-year-old shoe store owner here, police said on Tuesday.



The arrested accused have been identified as Mehraj Alam (32) and Taufiq (21) from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, they said.

The accused allegedly stabbed to death Islam Ahmad in his shoe shop in Okhla's Batla House area.

They stole his mobile phone with the intention of stealing over Rs 40,000 he had in his online wallet, the

police said.

The two painters had earlier worked at the victim's house on August 29 and 30, they added.

Ahmad was returning home after closing his shop on Monday night when the two painters met him on the pretext of buying shoes and cajoled him to reopen his shop.

Seeing him alone inside the shop, the accused allegedly stabbed him with a knife. The police have recovered bloodstained clothes and a knife from the accused, the police said.