Two held for killing man over 'bidi' in Central Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police claimed to have solved a sensational murder case that took place in the Daryaganj area of Central Delhi on Monday scuffle over a 'bidi', the police informed on Wednesday. The accused persons have been identified as Shivam (21) and Mohit (19). The knife used in the commission of the crime has also been recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Delhi Shweta Chauhan confirmed.



On Monday, a call was received at Daryaganj police station regarding an injured person lying in an unconscious state near Delhi gate. On receiving the information, the police staff immediately rushed to the spot and found an unknown person aged about 30 years with stab injury in the chest and flank region. Later, the victim was shifted to LNJP hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Despite best efforts, however, the identity of the victim could not be established, Chauhan mentioned.

After analysing multiple CCTV footage, two suspected people were spotted near the spot during the commission of the offence. One of the public witnesses also joined the investigation, and on his identification, both the accused were apprehended from the Delhi gate area.

During the interrogation, they confessed their guilt. It was revealed that the accused demanded a bidi from the deceased and the deceased abused them and a quarrel took place among them. When he was confronted, he slapped and pushed them around and tried to flee and hide on the stairs of a house in Delhi Gate Road, Daryaganj but was chased down, police said.

Mohit then grabbed the arms of the deceased from behind and accused Shivam stabbed him over the chest and flank region, DCP further said.