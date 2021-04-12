Two held for killing 35-year-old man

New Delhi: India Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man because he used to abuse them after drinking in north-west Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Sunday.



The accused, Pradeep and Raju, are both residents of Mangolpuri, they said.

Police said that the body of Chandarbhan, also a resident of Mangolpuri, bearing injury marks was found on Monday at 9.35 am. He worked as a cardboard box painter in Rampura Industrial area.

"During investigation, it was found that the deceased was last seen with two men on a bike who were identified as Pradeep and Raju. Police, however, did not have any evidence against them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parminder Singh said.

To know find out the truth the police hatched a plan and told the accused that the area where the crime was committed was under the surveillance of NASA's satellite cameras. The police said that in the NASA footage, the two were seen with the deceased, and this led the accused to confess their crime, the official said.

The accused revealed that on April 4, they had drinks together and brought Chandrabhan to an isolated park in the Mangolpuri Industrial area, the DCP said. There they attacked him with stones, injuring his face and throat, and killed him, he said.