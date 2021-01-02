Two held for killing 21-year-old man in Rohini's Begumpur

new delhi: The Delhi Pon Friday said it has arrested two men in connection with allegedly killing a 21-year-old man over a personal tiff, here in Rohini's Begumpur.



The victim, one Subhash, had allegedly uploaded a video on Facebook against the accused, one Gaurav, where the former reportedly abused and insulted him, police said.

On Wednesday, a call was received stating that a body was lying on a road near Panshali towards Begumpur Chowk. After police reached the spot, they allegedly found "grave injury marks" on the victim's body following which he was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

During interrogation, the victim's mother allegedly revealed that Subhash had a heated argument with one Gaurav on the phone. It was also revealed that on Wednesday, the victim along with his friend had gone to a market where Subhash received one Stephany's call who asked him to play a video game that he had installed on his system.

"Thereafter, both of them rushed to him near Bitto Game Shop where Gaurav along with his friends were already there and pounced on Subhash and started bashing him black and blue," said DCP (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra.