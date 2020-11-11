Two held for hitting 80-year-old with ashtray

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has arrested two men who had allegedly hit an 80-year-old person with an ashtray after the latter denied one of them a job at his office last month in Kanjhawala here.



The incident came to the fore when one Surat Singh complained that an unknown person had entered his office at Tammana Vatika near SDM office in Kanjhawala on the pretext of seeking a job. However, when Singh conveyed his inability to provide him the same, the accused allegedly got furious, grabbed an ashtray lying on a table and hit Singh on the head causing him to bleed profusely, police said. He also stole a gold ring from Singh before fleeing the spot.



Following this, a case was registered and during the investigation the both the accused, Sumeet and Pardeep, were traced and arrested

