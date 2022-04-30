'Two held for Dwarka lynching'

New Delhi: Weeks after men claiming to be cow vigilantes lynched a man to death in Dwarka on suspicion of cow slaughtering, the Delhi Police said they have arrested two men for the murder of the 40-year-old man.

Significantly, soon after the police found out about the lynching, they had registered two cases — one for the alleged cow slaughtering and the other for the murder. While the police were quick to arrest the six men being assaulted on charges of cow slaughtering, the men alleged to have beaten the man to death were not arrested immediately.

Moreover, the FIR in the case showed that the men who had lynched the man to death were present at the spot when the police reached but they had managed to get away without being stopped by the cops on the scene.

Now, the police have said they arrested two men — Ankit and Praveen — last week in connection with the lynching in Dwarka, adding that they had purportedly identified the accused based on videos of the incident. The police added that Ankit (24) and Praveen (26) "are not part of any Gau Raksha Dal", and said that they were locals. Officials also said that the two accused had not yet confessed to lynching the man and that they are continuing further investigation in the case.