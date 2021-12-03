Two held for duping women with fake notes

New Delhi: Delhi Police recently busted a gang of two fraudsters, arresting them from Dwarka's Dabri area, who used to cheat innocent women with fake bundles of currencies in exchange for their gold ornaments.



Police claimed to have solved a total of eight cases with the arrest.

One member is male and another is female, cops said. A case was filed in October based on two FIRs at Dabri police stations wherein both the cases, two ladies along with their two male friends have cheated a woman of Rs 20,000 and cheated another for two gold tops and one chain, police said. Based on a tip-off about the two fraudsters coming to 25-foot road Dabri for committing a crime, the SHO of Dabri PS Surender Sandhu along with his team laid a trap and arrested them.

The accused were identified as Simran and Vijay. Both of them confessed that they were living together and since the lockdown period, they have been running out of money. They came into contact with Devinder aka Deva and one Dhani aka Tatar who are experts in cheating with fake currencies. Later, these two also learned the art and started cheating people.

Further investigation is on.