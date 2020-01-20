Two held for duping 70 on job pretext

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two persons who cheated over 70 people of more than Rs 1 crore on the pretext of job in foreign country. Police identified the accused as Firoz Alam (45) and Abir Poilan (34). They were nabbed near Khizarabad area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south east) Chinmoy Biswal said that Alam disclosed that he used to send people abroad for job. His associates are working at UAE and other Islamic Countries. "They used to demand a person of a particular profile and he used to find such person," police said.

After that he collected their passports and some amount on the behest of visa fees and air ticket and managed their Visa from abroad. He was doing that work for last 5-6 years in the area of Taimoor Nagar, Delhi.

Biswal said that during his work, in December, 2018, he met one Satender who was also indulged in the same business. They became friends and Satender advised him to open his own travel agent office. He discussed the same with his friend Ajay Tiwari who was also living in his neighborhood. In June-July, 2019, he alongwith Ajay Tiwari opened the alleged office. Initially, they did genuine business and sent some persons to abroad.

After opening the office, Satender also wished to do business with them from their office. They agreed with the suggestion of Satender.

"After some days, Satender informed them that he had received a contract from a company situated at Oman to send 250-300 workers of different profiles," police said. They gave an advertisement through different means about providing jobs in abroad.

Several persons contacted them. After seeing their response, they all decided to collect money from these persons at the behest of providing Visa & air tickets to them and their commission against their jobs. After getting money, they shut down their office and distributed the money among them. They also hired two girls in their office on salary to deal with the persons who approached their office.

They also decided to get money from the victims in bogus accounts.