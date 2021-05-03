Two held for charging high price for defective oxygen concentrators

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday said that it has arrested two people for allegedly charging a high price for defective oxygen concentrators to Covid patients and their families. As per police, on Saturday, a PCR call was received regarding a fraud with complainant one Bharat Juneja, wherein he stated that he had purchased an oxygen concentrator from one Anuj Minda for which he had charged Rs. 1.65 lakh.

The complainant stated that he was in dire need of the oxygen concentrator as his wife and mother were Covid positive and were in a critical condition. However, after using the oxygen concentrator, he found that it was not in a working condition. The accused also didn't pick up the call of the complainant to enquire about the defect and demand a return of money. The original price of the concentrator was said to be Rs 35,000, police said. Following this, police booked both the accused and arrested them.