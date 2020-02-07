Two held for celebratory firing at hotel in Nehru Place

New Delhi: Two persons were arrested for allegedly firing in the air while celebrating a friend's birthday at a hotel in southeast Delhi's Nehru Place, police said on Friday.

While patrolling the area on early Thursday morning, police heard gunshots and rushed to the spot to find Gaurav Bhatia (29) and Vishal Beri (29) taking turns in firing rounds in the air from a country-made pistol, officials said.

Upon seeing the police, Bhatia, who has a garment showroom, hid the loaded pistol in his socks and made an unsuccessful bid to flee, a police official said, adding the country-made pistol and two cartridges were recovered from the accused.

Also three empty bullet cases were found at the spot. A case under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act have been registered against the duo, he said.