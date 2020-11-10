Two held for betting Rs 10 cr on Delhi vs Hyd IPL match

new delhi: A hi-tech IPL betting racket was busted in North Delhi where the punters were using an application that was telecasting the live streaming approximately 10 seconds before the live television telecast. Police have arrested two people who have so far bet Rs 10 crore.



Police identified the accused as Praveen Chauhan and Dhiraj. They were betting from a room in the Shastri Nagar area when they were caught betting on an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said while checking their mobile phones, one application named Magic TV, was found installed which was telecasting the live streaming. The password of the application shared with them by the persons, who gave them the live line for betting called Dabba.

"Chauhan previously worked as an ESI PF Consultant. The lockdown badly hit his business and he was having difficulty in making money through his regular business," he said. His childhood friend Dhiraj, who was also facing financial problems, came up with online betting and therefore got involved in betting on IPL matches.

"During the lockdown, he borrowed money from many people for bread and butter of his family," police said.