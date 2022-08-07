Two held for assaulting cop inside police station in Delhi
New Delhi: Two persons were apprehended for allegedly assaulting a head constable inside Anand Vihar police station in east Delhi, police said on Saturday.
Police said they received information on July 30 at 11.27 pm that a woman was assaulted and her gold chain broken in Karkardooma village.
The issue was between two persons, Ajay and Anchal Bakshi, both residents of Karkardooma village. Ajay, who was found to be in an inebriated condition, was apprehended from the spot and brought to the police station for further enquiry, a senior police officer said.
Thereafter, Ajay's brother Satish Choudhary and others came to the police
station and tried to provoke the police personnel on duty, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.
Meanwhile, Head Constable Prakash came to the police station. He was surrounded, abused and assaulted by these people, the police said.
