Two hand grenades, 17 training bombs found in Ggm house

Gurugram: A day after triple murders at a CNG pump in central Gurugram rocked the city, the police there on Tuesday found two hand grenades, 17 training bombs and 43 used cartridges from house number P-12 in Sector-31, officials here said adding that the bomb squad had safely diffused the explosives.



It was tense early morning for Gurugram Police after it received a tip-off about the deadly explosives being stored at the empty house in Sector-31. The bomb disposal squad reached the spot along with top police officials as the local police cordoned off the area and began their search operations.

Within hours the officials of Gurugram Police did confirm that there was deadly ammunition in form of hand grenades, training bombs that were stored at the house.

In order to not spread panic and chaos among residents, the Gurugram Police for long concealed the information while the bomb disposal squad got to work on diffused the hand grenades and training bombs that were recovered from this house.

After five hours of intense operations and searches in and around the house, around mid-afternoon, the Gurugram Police confirmed that they had found two hand grenades, 17 training bombs and 43 used cartridges at the house.

In its preliminary investigation, officials of Gurugram Police have stated that the owner of house P-12, Sector 31 is a resident of Delhi and efforts were now on to locate and interrogate him about this incident.

"The house belongs to Ravindra Aggarwal who I believe is a Chartered Accountant. This house was taken care of by his children and for the last year and a half, this house was not being used. The bomb disposal squad successfully was able to diffuse grenades by digging a hole with a depth of four to six feet in nearby parks. This is a matter of great concern," said BS Yadav, RWA President of the Sector-31 society.

As of now, officials of Gurugram Police refrained from providing any official statements on this matter and are saying that they will be issuing a formal statement only after they have investigated all aspects of it.

Significantly, this comes within weeks of two Improvised Explosive Devices being recovered in Delhi's Ghazipur flower market and a flat in the Old Seemapuri area.

Through its source-based information, Gurugram Police is now also trying to search other places and houses to find out if there are any more deadly weapons and explosives that might be stored.

Interestingly, the house where explosives were found on Tuesday is just a few kilometres away from the CNG pump where three of the staff members were brutally murdered in the wee hours of Monday. There have been no arrests that have been made in this case as of now. The attackers, police said, had cut-off CCTV cameras at the station.