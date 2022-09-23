Two groups of students clash outside college in Ghaziabad

ghaziabad: Two groups of students clashed at the main road outside a college in Masuri area of Ghaziabad. While police have detained a few students, a video of the incident is also viral on social media.



The brawl broke out on Wednesday afternoon among the students outside the Hi-Tech College located on NH-9. It has been revealed that the students were from two different bachelor's courses of the college over taking supremacy in college. Police said that the dispute was going on for several days and on Wednesday these students first had a fight inside the college and one of the groups called some of their friends from outside and the matter swelled up.

As the students got out of college, those who came from outside the college came in cars and started thrashing the students of the other group. In the clash, an uncontrolled car can also be seen hitting one student who jumped in the air and first fell on the bonnet and then on the road.

Dr Iraz Raza, superintendent of police (rural), Ghaziabad said that a car has been seized while a case will be registered into the matter. "The Honda City which can be seen hitting a student has been seized. Some students have been detained but were released after we didn't receive any complaint in the matter. Appropriate actions and being taken and the matter is being investigated," the SP said.

In another incident, 18 youths, all boys, have been arrested by Ghaziabad's Sahibabad police and three vehicles have been seized for allegedly creating a ruckus by cutting cake and celebrating a birthday party on the elevated road and assaulting the commuters. Police said that they have taken action against them for violating Section 144 and disturbing the peace.

Gyanendra Singh, Superintendent of Police-II (city) said that these youths were creating a ruckus by standing on the roof of the WagonR on Monday night in the middle of the elevated road.

"Police had received a complaint that these youths were cutting cake in the middle of the road and were stopping commuters. They also broke the pots kept on the elevated road and the ruckus created by them caused a long traffic jam for the drivers. A video of the act also went viral on social media and Sahibabad police was directed to take appropriate legal actions," Singh

said.