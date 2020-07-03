Two girls shot by boy in S-W Delhi's Kapashera

New Delhi: Two girls were shot by a boy in South West Delhi's Kapashera area, police here said on Thursday, adding that the shooter surrendered at the police station after committing the



crime.

Police said that the incident was reported on Thursday when both the girls (sisters) were at their residence and the accused had come there and started an argument with one of them.

After getting furious, he whipped out a pistol and shot both sisters, police said. Cops were informed about the incident and the victims were rushed to the hospital where they are receiving treatment. The accused in the case later went to the police station and surrendered. Police said they are investigating whether the argument was related to marriage.

"All facts being probed in the case. Investigators are also checking the age of the accused to see if he is a minor or not," sources added.