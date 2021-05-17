Two foreign nationals held for cheating people

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested two foreign nationals for allegedly duping as many as 100 customers across the country



of over Rs 2 crore on the pretext of providing patients with oxygen cylinders and medicines pertaining to treatment of Covid-19.

Police has said that the duo, one Chika Benneth and Jonathan Kojo, hailing from

Nigeria and Ghana respectively, were part of an Africa-based international gang who used to cheat customers by first putting out an advertisement on

social media platforms regarding the availability of these medicines and equipment

but after taking the money through online channels, the accused persons went incommunicado.

As per a police official, on May 5, a complaint was received where it was alleged that the complainant was in dire need of an oxygen cylinder for his relative who was suffering from Covid.

Thereafter, he found a mobile number on social media which claimed to provide oxygen cylinders.

However, when the victim contacted the said mobile number, the accused asked him to pay Rs 16,000 for oxygen cylinders and Rs 4,000 for transport charges.