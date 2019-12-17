Two FIRs registered in Jamia violence

New Delhi: Two cases have been registered against unidentified people for rioting, arson and causing damage to public property in connection with the violence during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act near Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. Police said that they have used maximum restraint, minimum force while dealing with the protesters on Sunday.

According to police, two cases were registered at separate police stations and crime branch has been roped in to probe the cases. Police said that more than 100 private vehicles were damaged by the protesters."Nearly 30 policemen suffered injuries whereas 39 protesters were injured in the whole incident. On Sunday police exercised minimum force to control the protesters," police said.

Clarifying the police entry in Jamia university without permission, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said that when they started pushing the rowdy elements, they went inside the campus. Police also chased them. The Delhi Police will also conduct a detailed investigation on the allegations of entering Jamia campus without any permission. Police said that they are identifying those people who were involved in violence.

Singh said that on Sunday, the protest happened around 2 pm, where locals also participated. The protesters came to Sarai Julena Marg. Around 4:30 pm some protesters went towards Mata Mandir Marg in NFC area and set a bus on fire. "When we were pushing them backward they started pelting stones near hospital. Further they also threw bulb, tube lights, bottles on police. After sometime situation was under control," police said. He further said that being a professional force they used minimum force to control the protest.

According to investigator, the case is be being probed from all angles including the fact whether the violence was planned earlier. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south east) Chinmoy Biswal said all 35 detained students were released from Kalkaji police station. "Our head constable Maqsool Ahmad is admitted in ICU with severe head injuries," said DCP Biswal.

He further said that in the violence and stone pelting by unruly violent agitators on Sunday several policemen have been injured including senior officers including DCP, Additional DCP, two ACPs, five SHOs, inspectors and other policemen.