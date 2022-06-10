Two firemen injured in firefighting operation

New Delhi: Two firemen were injured while trying to control a fire that broke out in cluster buses in south Delhi's Sunehri Pullah Depot, police said on Thursday.



Firemen Suresh and Virender Singh sustained minor injuries during a firefighting operation near Dyal Singh College on Wednesday and were rushed to AIIMS Trauma centre, they said.

Three buses, run by Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), had come for repair at a workshop and due to a short circuit they caught fire, an official said.

While two buses were completely damaged, the third was partially burnt, he said.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said, "A call regarding a fire was received at around 10 pm at Sunehri Pullah Depot near Dyal Singh College. Three fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control within an hour." A police team immediately reached the spot after a PCR call was received regarding the incident and Delhi Fire Control Room was also informed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

"On enquiry, it came to notice that due to short circuit, three buses which were parked at battery workshop at Sunehri Pullah Depot caught fire. During firefighting operation, two persons named Suresh and Virender Singh from the fire department accidently slipped into a pit and sustained minor injuries," she said.

Virender is admitted to Trauma centre, while Suresh got discharged after being treated for his wounds, the DCP said.