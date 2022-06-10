Two firemen injured in firefighting operation
New Delhi: Two firemen were injured while trying to control a fire that broke out in cluster buses in south Delhi's Sunehri Pullah Depot, police said on Thursday.
Firemen Suresh and Virender Singh sustained minor injuries during a firefighting operation near Dyal Singh College on Wednesday and were rushed to AIIMS Trauma centre, they said.
Three buses, run by Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), had come for repair at a workshop and due to a short circuit they caught fire, an official said.
While two buses were completely damaged, the third was partially burnt, he said.
Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said, "A call regarding a fire was received at around 10 pm at Sunehri Pullah Depot near Dyal Singh College. Three fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control within an hour." A police team immediately reached the spot after a PCR call was received regarding the incident and Delhi Fire Control Room was also informed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.
"On enquiry, it came to notice that due to short circuit, three buses which were parked at battery workshop at Sunehri Pullah Depot caught fire. During firefighting operation, two persons named Suresh and Virender Singh from the fire department accidently slipped into a pit and sustained minor injuries," she said.
Virender is admitted to Trauma centre, while Suresh got discharged after being treated for his wounds, the DCP said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Blue Line snag irks commuters again9 Jun 2022 8:47 PM GMT
'PWD to complete redesigning sample stretches on EU standards by Sept...9 Jun 2022 8:46 PM GMT
Jain's ED custody extended9 Jun 2022 8:46 PM GMT
622 new cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate rises to 3.17%9 Jun 2022 8:45 PM GMT
2 labourers killed at under-construction mall in Gurugram9 Jun 2022 8:45 PM GMT