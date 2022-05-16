Two DU colleges offer IAS coaching, varsity says not allowed to do so

New Delhi: A Two Delhi University colleges — Swami Shraddhanand and Hansraj — are offering IAS coaching with varsity officials saying these are "purely government-funded academic institutions" and cannot do so.



While Hansraj College has been providing IAS coaching in association with a private institution — Beacon Institute — since last year, Shraddhanand College has recently issued a notification in this regard, said DU's Academic Council member Dr Alok Pandey.

The university's Dean of Colleges, Balaram Pani, said an enquiry would be undertaken as the colleges are not allowed to do so. According to the notification on Hansraj College's website, the fee amount varies on basis of the class 12 percentage.

The minimum fee for a three-year coaching programme is Rs 75,000 and the maximum is Rs 1,50,000, it said.

"The course fees payment mode is Demand Draft / NEFT / Cheque. These instruments should be drawn in favour of 'Principal, Hansraj College'" the notification read.

The admission to IAS classes at Hansraj College is open to all the students of the University of Delhi, it said. DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh, however, said he had no inkling that these colleges were providing such coaching.

Shraddhanand College principal Praveen Garg said they are planning to start coaching in the coming months and the decision to begin such a programme was taken "independently" According to the notification, the fee for three years is Rs 1,50,000. The college students will be provided 25 percent scholarships.