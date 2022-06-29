Two drunkards stab three people

New Delhi: Three men were stabbed allegedly by two drunk miscreants over a petty issue inside a park in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at around 9:30 pm on Monday night inside a park situated in Dhaka village of Mukherjee Nagar area, they said.



Police said they received infromation about the incident from Parmanand hospital administration where the three men Rohit (29), Shivam (27) and Manish (34) are being treated.

According to police, three friends were sitting inside the park premises, when suddenly two youths who were allegedly in an inebriated state came towards them and started asking for Deepak. When they responded that they did not know anyone by that name, suddenly, the miscreants started stabbing them with knife one after the other.

Manish retaliated by hitting a brick on one of them following which the miscreants ran away from the spot leaving them injured, a senior police officer said.

The injured men were rushed to Parmanand hospital where they are under treatment and will be discharged soon, he said.

"The men sustained superficial injuries mostly on their hands and abdomen. They are safe and in stable condition," he said.

In his statement to police, Rohit revealed that two days ago, he had spotted the same two youths roaming inside the park in an inebriated state. Suspecting them of indulging in petty crime like theft, he had warned them against coming to the park from next time onwards, the officer said.

Rohit further suspects that it were the same two miscreants who had come to the park on Monday night with an intention to take revenge from him, the officer said.

However, the exact reason behind stabbing them will be asertained only after the arrest of the two accused, police officials said.

Injured Rohit works as a store keeper at a coaching class while his two other friends are unemployed, they said. A case of attempt to murder under section (307) has been registered.