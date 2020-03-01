Two detained after rumours of violence

New Delhi: After the rumours of violence, Delhi Police detained two men for questioning. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police senior officers reached spots from where rumours were reported and conducted a patrolling to instil confidence on residents.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Special Cell tweeted "Please remember that such activities over internet leave digital footprints. Instigating a riot can have severe consequences. And severe criminal liability follows. Please be responsible citizens. Verify from trusted sources before forwarding any message," tweeted Special Cell.

Joint CP (Western Range) Shalini Singh said that people do not believe in rumours. She said that there was no violence in the area. The situation was completely normal.