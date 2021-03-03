Two delivery boys arrested for theft in Noida

noida: Two Swiggy delivery executives have been arrested by Noida Police in connection with thefts in posh sectors of Noida. Cops said that the accused persons used to mark the houses and identify the entrance from where they could sneak into them for



robbery. As per police, the arrested accused have been identified as Kafil and Ravi Shankar, both natives of district Bulandshar and lived in a rented house in Sector 126 of Noida.

"The accused have been employed with the food delivery app for past few months and we are investigating their involvement in other similar incidents," said police.

"Working out a case of theft in Sector 46 area of Noida, police investigations rounded up on the two accused. Both were delivering food in the Golf Course area of Noida, based on the orders through the Swiggy app," said Kumar Ran Vijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida.

While detailing over the modus operandi of gang, the officer further said that the two used to conduct a recce of the houses while delivering the food orders. Police have recovered LED tv, watches, a motorcycle which they have purchased from the stolen money and tools they used to break into the houses.