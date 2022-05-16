Two Delhi Jal Board workers stab colleague, head constable in Burari
New Delhi: Two workers of the Delhi Jal Board allegedly stabbed a colleague following an altercation in Burari's Sant Nagar area, police said on Monday, adding that a head constable sent to the spot was also attacked by one of the accused.
While Virender, one of the two men accused in the incident on Sunday, has been arrested, the other, Brijesh, is absconding, police officials said.
Sunil, 22, who was stabbed after a heated argument with the two men, and Head Constable Praveen have been admitted to hospital.
Virender, who was shot in the leg by Assistant Sub Inspector Sanjeev in self defence, has also been hospitalised, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi said. ASI Sanjeev and Head Constable Praveen were part of the police team sent to the spot.
A case has been lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and sections pertaining to attack on public servant on duty at Burari police station.
Efforts are on to nab the second accused, Brijesh, the DCP said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
CBI sends letters rogatory to Hong Kong in Rs 156-crore diamonds...16 May 2022 11:41 AM GMT
Bodies floating on Ganga: NGT asks UP, Bihar govts to inform number of ...16 May 2022 11:31 AM GMT
EU's Russia sanctions effort slows over oil dependency16 May 2022 11:21 AM GMT
LIC to list on bourses on Tuesday16 May 2022 11:19 AM GMT
Kejriwal trying to 'scare, blackmail' people over the...16 May 2022 10:59 AM GMT