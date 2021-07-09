Two dead in 2 road accidents

New Delhi: Two people died in two road accidents in Central and South East districts. In the first incident, a 55-year-old man died and another was grievously injured after being hit by a cab in the Daryaganj area.



Investigations have so far revealed that the accident occurred when the driver was checking the navigation route on his mobile phone.

As per Delhi Police, on Thursday about 3:45 am, a person informed them regarding an accident near Sabji Mandi Daryaganj. Both the victims were taken to hospital where one Kallu was declared brought dead by the doctors of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and another, Kanji, is in ICU with a head injury. The driver of the vehicle, Sachin (25), a resident of Mahendragarh district in Haryana, has been apprehended and the car was seized from the accident spot, police said.

In another case, a 20-year- old woman died after she was hit by a tractor in the Sarita Vihar area. As per the official, the incident took place on Wednesday around 3.45 am when the victim was going in TSR.

The complainant in the case informed police that the tractor was driven rashly that hit his vehicle due to which other passengers were also injured. Instead of helping the injured people, the tractor driver along with his vehicle fled the spot. The deceased was identified as one Neelam, who lived in Badayun (UP). Police have registered a case in this regard.