Two day after attack, JNU Professor Sucharita Sen files complaint
New Delhi: JNU Professor Sucharita Sen, who suffered head injuries during an attack on students and teachers in the university campus on Sunday, has filed a police complaint.
Sen said outsiders had gathered at the university campus with sticks, rods, and deadly weapons.
She said she was first hit with a large stone on her shoulder and then with even a larger one on her head, following which she fell on the ground bleeding profusely.
