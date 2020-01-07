Millennium Post
Two day after attack, JNU Professor Sucharita Sen files complaint

New Delhi: JNU Professor Sucharita Sen, who suffered head injuries during an attack on students and teachers in the university campus on Sunday, has filed a police complaint.

Sen said outsiders had gathered at the university campus with sticks, rods, and deadly weapons.

She said she was first hit with a large stone on her shoulder and then with even a larger one on her head, following which she fell on the ground bleeding profusely.

PTI

