Two crushed to death by Haryana Roadways bus in north-east Delhi

New Delhi: Two middle-aged men were killed in the national Capital on Tuesday evening after they were run over by bus in the Sonia Vihar area. Both of them, around 40 years old, died after their scooter was allegedly hit by a bus around 4:30 pm.



The Delhi Police said that they have arrested the accused in the case, who was driving the Haryana Roadways bus. The two victims were returning home to Loni in Ghaziabad after having finished their day's work in Delhi on Tuesday, according to police.

The scooter was hit by a Haryana Roadways bus from behind at Sonia Vihar around 4:30 pm. Vijay and Tinku fell from the vehicle and got crushed under the wheels of the bus, an officer said. When asked whether the driver was drunk or inebriated at the time of the accident, an officer said that he was not under the influence of alcohol.

As per official, both the deceased were coming back home in Ghaziabad when the incident took place.

In addition to arresting the driver, the bus involved in the accident has also been seized by the police. A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on

a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, the

police said.

As per Delhi Police, in the year 2020, fatal road accidents had reduced by 270 and total road accidents reduced by 1,432 as compared to the corresponding period of 2019. Delhi Traffic Police had identified 119 accident prone zones and ten black spots in the year 2019, and suitable remedial measures were initiated in coordination with road owning agencies.