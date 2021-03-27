Two convicts in Nikita Tomar's murder get life

Gurugram: A fast track court in Faridabad here on Friday sentenced the two convicts in the Nikita Tomar murder case — Tausif and Rehan — to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 each, leaving the 21-year-old's father disappointed that the trial did not result in a death penalty.

The woman was brutally shot down by Tausif in broad daylight right outside her college in Ballabgarh in October last year — all captured in CCTV footage. The case had led to an uproar after rumours of refusal to convert religion as a motive came to be circulated. However, it was revealed that Tausif knew Nikita and had been stalking her for a while after she had refused his advances.

After a trial that lasted a little over three months with the prosecution presenting nearly 60 witnesses, the fast track court of Judge Sartaj Baswana had on Wednesday convicted Tausif and Rehan in the murder, acquitting, the third man charged in the case, accused of procuring the weapon used to kill Nikita.

Disappointed over the sentencing, Nikita's father Moolchand Tomar said that they will go through the judgment copy following which they will file a plea in a higher court, challenging the sentencing order.

"I respect the court's judgment but I am not satisfied and happy with the punishment given. The soul of my daughter would be only able to get solace once her murderers are hanged to death," Moolc hand said.

In a symbolic gesture, Judge Baswana intended to pronounce the sentence in the case at 3:45 pm, the exact time at which Nikita was killed on October 26 but technical glitches postponed this to a little after 4 pm.

The case had resulted in widespread protests in certain parts of Haryana, with right-wing Hindu groups claiming the case was one of "love-jihad". Nikita's parents also started claiming the same later.