Two Chinese nationals held for duping people through online schemes

noida: In a joint operation performed by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police and Noida unit of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) police, two Chinese nationals have been arrested for allegedly duping people of their hard earned money. While the arrest has been made from Knowledge Park police station area, it has been revealed that both these Chinese nationals have been living illegally in India, said police.



According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Feng chenjin, resident of Tiangxi ganzhon city in china and Huang kuan from luopi vill- bailin township in guangxi of china.

They would cheat people in the name of chit fund and online schemes and would ask people to deposit money in bank accounts. The money was transferred to China in form of other currency values, a senior police officer said.

Police have recovered over 160 SIM cards, including 96 activated SIMS, 70 active SIMS, 76 pamphlets of the Gouro Media app and passports, have been recovered from the possession of two arrested accused.

Police are investigating links of these two arrested accused with the Chinese nationals that were arrested earlier from various parts of Greater Noida.