Two brothers injured as families fight over petty issue

new delhi: Two brothers were injured when a gun was fired during a fight between two families over a petty issue in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday night after a family refused to return a patila' (pot) to another, they said. According to police, two persons have been apprehended in this connection.

On Saturday at around 10.26 pm, police received information regarding a quarrel between two families. After reaching the spot, it was found that two persons were injured and they were shifted to Holy Family Hospital, a senior police officer said.

Enquiry revealed that a quarrel erupted between the families of Sirajuddin, a resident of Jhuggi Noor Nagar, and Khurshid, a resident of Azmal Bagh, the officer said. When police reached the hospital, Khurshid and his brother Shahid were found admitted there with injuries on their heads, he said.